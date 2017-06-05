Brisbane woman missing since United Kingdom attacks

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

They said they would release the attackers’ names, “as soon as operationally possible”, the BBC reported. “One whole day”, she said.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though the links attackers had to the group remains unclear.

Canadian Christine Archibald is the first victim to be identified, with the dead and injured said to include people from Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and Greece.

Echeverría’s family said that he was probably not carrying any ID documents as he had been returning home from playing sport.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the family spokesperson added.

The attack, the third terrorist incident in the United Kingdom this year, took place just a week after 22 people were killed and scores injured in a suicide bombing just after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Two Australians, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin, were wounded.

The US embassy chief in London has distanced himself from Donald Trump’s criticism of Sadiq Khan following the latest terrorist attack by praising the Mayor’s “strong leadership”. He also said that a bystander had also suffered a gunshot wound.

The London Bridge mainline rail station was also open, but for exit only.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said they were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

The BTP officer, who was on duty, was one of the first at the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public and suffered serious injuries, which the force said are not thought to be life-threatening. Thirty-six people remain in hospital.

However reports say that one of the attackers was already known to the authorities for disseminating extreme views in his East London neighbourhood and that the man had appeared in a Channel 4 documentary about Britain’s “jihadists”.

PASSENGERS are using London Bridge again this morning, after the Saturday night terrorist attack in the area in which 10 people died, including the three attackers.

After ploughing a white van into several pedestrians on London Bridge, the killers ran down a flight of stairs at the side of London Bridge towards Cafe Brood near Borough Market.

May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Monday. Election campaigning is due to resume after being suspended on Sunday.

The Conservatives were coming under fire for funding cuts to the police.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.