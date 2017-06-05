Brisbane woman survives London attacks

Just over a day after news broke of another terror attacks in London, a fourth Australian has been confirmed among the injured.

When he left, he walked towards what appeared to be a “fight” and a man stabbed him.

Authorities are still working to identify the third and fourth Australian victims, with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop noting that while only four Aussies were actually wounded, a great deal more will be affected indirectly.

Video footage captured the moments after the attack when Morrison, who is sitting on the street, holding cloth to a stab wound on his face as he is helped by paramedics, recalls what happened.

Ms Hedge, 31, from Brisbane, is recovering in St Thomas Hospital after she was viciously attacked in the city’s centre on Saturday night while having a drink after work.

Morrison said in a video: “All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife”.

She posted on Facebook saying she is in pain but her injuries are not life-threatening. “Yeah, right now we are just happy he is safe”, she said. Next thing he recalls is a man trying to stab him with a knife.

Police shot dead the attackers.

The 32-year-old’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured, she wrote: “Marie has been in surgery at another hospital but unfortunately we haven’t been able to find out how she is due to not being immediate family”. Three suspected terrorists were killed and a dozen arrests have been made.

“In the case of multiple or complex terrorist incidents, as soon as that is established, the military should become the lead agency in terms of the operations”, Abbott told the Australian.

“He got me”, he said of the attack.

Bishop said the idea was already under review following the Lindt cafe siege.