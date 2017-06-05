Britain Opts Against Raising Threat Level After London Attack

Chilling video footage has emerged showing the terrorist trio calmly walking around Borough Market as they carried out the horrific attack that left seven people dead.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though it is unclear what links the attackers had to the group. Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals, with 21 in critical condition as of yesterday. Police arrived and killed all three attackers. Counterterrorism officers arrested 12 people following raids in East London Sunday morning. “We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

Not long thereafter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement that he’s “heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”, and that “We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

British broadcaster BBC radio said witnesses described people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. He wrote. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!” “I heard them say one thing: ‘This is for Allah‘”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries. A French national was also confirmed dead.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

Cordons remained in place around much of London Bridge and Borough Market on Sunday evening, and sources said the area was expected to remain closed on Monday.

A moment of silence was also held in Manchester, where American pop singer Ariana Grande returned to headline a concert to raise money for the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing.

“A lot of people suffered and I had some second thoughts coming, especially with what happened last night in London“, ticket holder Abdullah Mala, 34, told AFP. “We got blocked in”.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”