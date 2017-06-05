President Trump this weekend reignited the debate over his travel ban following an attack Saturday in London that killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

The president was referencing a statement by Khan in which he said that citizens shouldn’t be concerned about an increased police presence in the wake of the attacks that killed seven people and sent at least 48 hospitals across London.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

The issue of inter-agency cooperation had made headlines last month when British Prime Minister Theresa May complained to Trump about leaking of intelligence to U.S. press about the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert.

Police were called at 10.08pm, London metro police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said.

“There’s really no evidence to suggest that by banning Muslims, or banning Muslims from a particular set of six countries, that we would make ourselves here in the United States safer”, Rice said on ABC’s “This Week”.

“We are making significant progress in identifying the three attackers, and that there were no other suspects at the scene, when the attack was carried out”, he added. They then exited the vehicle and used knives to attack members of the public in Borough Market. “I’m taking it with me”, said another Twitter user, Andrew Brooks (@taxbod).

Congressman Eliot L Engel, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the United States “must stand ready to help our ally track down the perpetrators and swiftly bring them to justice”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian woman was among the dead, and a French national was also confirmed dead.

Neighbors at the site of one raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

A benefit concert for victims of that attack was scheduled for Sunday in Manchester.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

So if Brits have to continue to correct misunderstandings about its people in the face of terror, as they felt was necessary on Sunday, they will surely do so. Her statement updated the public on the latest available information, including that numerous injuries were life-threatening.

Florin Morariu told the Associated Press he saw people running in the street outside his bakery, then realized, “Oh, my God, it is a terrorist attack here”.

“I thought he was going to get shot – the police officer had his gun on him and was ready to shoot”. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people“.

About 90 minutes later, police evacuated the restaurant, he said.