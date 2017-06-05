Britain’s opposition leader calls on May to quit over police cuts

Trump’s tweet renews his mischaracterization of Khan’s statement to London residents following a vehicle and knife attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain at the weekend for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Londoners fought back with whatever came to hand, including hurling chairs and tables, when three men armed with a van and knives went on the attack in a bustling area of the British capital on Saturday night. “A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out London attacks yesterday”, the militant group’s media agency, Amaq, posted on Telegram.

One of the three attackers in London’s terrorist incident on Saturday reportedly attempted to radicalise children.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick declined to give any details about the identities of the attackers, but said a large investigation was underway to work out whether anyone else was working with them, or helping to plan the attack.

The 32-year-old’s girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured, she wrote: “Marie has been in surgery at another hospital but unfortunately we haven’t been able to find out how she is due to not being immediate family”.

The US president once again let diplomatic niceties fall by the wayside as he criticised Khan, a Muslim with whom he had already developed a tense relationship, for seeking to reassure Londoners, and other Britons, after the attack, although he took the mayor’s remarks out of context.

“Yes we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

She has been described as a woman who “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

The family said Ms Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

SITE said in a statement today that the ISIS run Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Not only in the United Kingdom, even in the U.S., Democrats are said to be “troubled” by Trump’s tweets.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Police vans were parked outside a property on the A13 in Dagenham in east London.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said.

Mr Bateman said the bangs that followed were not as loud but sounded “the equivalent” of gunshots. Among them was a British Transport Police officer in stable condition after showing “enormous courage in the face of danger, as did many others who were at the scene and rushed to help”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Police are also at an address on Caledon Road in Newham, east London.

“I thought they were joking”, he said. Prime Minister Theresa May said their aim had been to sow panic. In fact, what Khan had said was that “part and parcel of living in a great global city” was being vigilant against terrorism and supporting police.

“Please honour her by making your community a better place”.

Some of the 48 wounded and taken to local hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and 36 remained hospitalized late Sunday, police said.

“The girl was bleeding massively, but she was conscious. there was a lot of blood, and it was clear on the neck, which was scary”, he told Channel Nine.