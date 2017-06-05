British Airways cancels all flights from Heathrow, Gatwick

British Airways cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday because of the system glitch, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy United Kingdom holiday weekend. Officials have said there is “no evidence” of a cyberattack, according to Reuters. Anyone traveling after that time has been instructed to check their flight status before coming to the increasingly congested airports.

“At this stage we are aiming to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick and the majority of our Heathrow services”, it said. Many passengers are still waiting for information on when their flight might eventually depart, but at the moment things still seem hazy.

Initially she had planned to fly from Hungary to London on British Airways, but she found herself stuck in a Budapest airport for more than eight hours before the airline announced it planned to cancel all of its flights.

All of BA’s check-in and operational systems have been affected by the issue, including the airline’s customer service phone lines and rebooking function.

“We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers throughout Saturday and understand how frustrating their experiences will have been”, a BA spokesperson said.

While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the scale and length of BA’s computer problems were unusual.

Delays were also reported in Rome, Prague, Milan, Stockholm and Malaga, with the airline unable to say when flights would resume during the busy bank holiday weekend.

Major problems with BA’s systems led to disruption for thousands of passengers as all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were cancelled yesterday.

Jack Baine was one of many travellers caught in the chaos.

Others said they had been left stranded on the tarmac.

Alitalia has cancelled several domestic and global flights for Sunday, and has rebooked passengers onto alternative flights.

“When we finally boarded the captain came out and told us their computer systems were down worldwide“, she said. “They were totally crippled”.

The worst disruption affected Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport, BA’s main hub.

“BA staff didn’t know what’s going on”, she said.