British Airways hoping to operate ‘near-normal’ schedule amid backlog

He said the crash had affected “all of our check-in and operational systems”. The airline also asked passengers to not come to the airports unless they have a confirmed booking for travel.

Disruption continued at Heathrow after a British Airways IT failure grounded scores of planes and left thousands stranded.

BA said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested and cancelled all flights from those airports until 6 p.m. (1 p.m. EDT). But in an update at 16.45 BST it said that “with regret” it has had to cancel all flights leaving from Heathrow and Gatwick for the rest of today.

They also assured that they were repositioning some aircraft during the night to be able to “operate as much of our schedule as possible throughout Sunday”.

The airline said it was “extremely sorry” for the “huge disruption” it cause and that its engineers were continuing to work hard to restore its services.

British Airways, which has cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick due to a global IT problem, has posted a video message by its Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz on the company’s Twitter.

Some jokingly suggested on Twitter that BA should try “turning it off and back on again”, to which the company replied: “It turns out the “off” button, was just for the lounge lights.We’re trying other things now”. “None were working, apart from one”, said Terry Page, a passenger booked on a flight to Texas.

It said it expected further delays and cancellations of BA flights today.

According to UK Guardian, passengers on one flight were told by the pilot that the IT problems were “catastrophic”.

The outage comes on a busy weekend in Britain, where Monday is a public holiday and many schoolchildren are beginning their half-term break.

The airline did not give any exact numbers regarding how many flights and passengers were affected over the course of the day.

“All of our flights are on time”, said spokesman Ross Feinstein.

Heathrow Airport told media outlets they were working with British Airways to solve the problem and relieve stress on the airport’s facilities caused by the outage.

A British union blamed the BA outage on a decision to outsource hundred of IT jobs to India a year ago.