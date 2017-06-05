British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland praises Ben Te’o

The Lions received a spectacular official welcome from more than 400 Maori warriors at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Sunday, the morning after their unconvincing 13-7 win over the Barbarians in Whangarei.

The Barbarians meanwhile returned to their homes to prepare for their day jobs on Monday in a land where the median annual wage is close to a third of the Lions tour fee.

Te’o became the first current Worcester player to represent the Lions.

Pinpointing that accuracy and developing an ability to finish attacking moves is high up on Gatland’s agenda as they turn attention to the Blues on Wednesday.

“In a way it is an opportunity for people to want to be critical”, Gatland said.

“We’d have preferred to have a week in the United Kingdom with the squad and a week in New Zealand“.

“A few years ago Brian Smith coined the phrase Warrenball and I don’t know if that was because he was jealous because of how much success we had.I don’t know”.

“And I guess we can play a small part in trying to cheer a majority of the nation up by trying to be successful over here”.

Toby Falatue was one of the few Lions to impress, putting in crunching tackles, especially a miraculous try-saving effort.

The ex-England worldwide said it was “virtually impossible” to win over the staunchly loyal locals, typified by the media’s reaction to their limp first-up performance against the NZ Provincial Barbarians on Saturday.

The Wales hooker will lead a completely new starting XV against the Auckland-based Super Rugby side at Eden Park, and he is joined in the team by four of his national teammates with Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar forming the half-back partnership.

Head coach Gatland had suggested long vehicle journeys to community visits on Friday could have contributed to back spasms suffered by Ross Moriarty and Kyle Sinckler.

The Lions coach said he would never use the schedule as an excuse for a slow start, but did say that in an ideal world they would have had a complete week in New Zealand before playing their first match.

Head coach Warren Gatland says the players were still struggling to adjust to the time difference. “We said we’ll never get this chance again”.

Harlequins’ Kyle Sinckler got through plenty of work in the loose on his very first global start and was one of the stand-out performers in the Lions front five. “We created some good opportunities against the Barbarians but didn’t see them through and that is something we want to improve on Wednesday”.

The Lions made a mess of a clean-take from kick-off, with Ulster second row Ian Henderson the culprit, and it was a sign of things to come as they looked off the pace for what was expected to be their easiest fixture of the tour.

Gatland Jr admitted to feeling mixed emotions in the lead-up to the match, as his father looks to start the Lions’ tour to rugby-mad New Zealand with a bang.

Wednesday night’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports.