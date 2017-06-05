British election outcome increasingly uncertain

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labour Party remains unchanged at 12 points ahead of a June 8 election, but her personal approval ratings have turned negative for the first time, according to a ComRes poll published on Saturday.

The prime minister called the election three years early, warning that opposition parties threatened to derail her plans to take Britain out of the European Union following last year’s referendum vote. May might then learn, as Margaret Thatcher learned before her, that the Conservative Party is not known for its kindness to its leaders when they are perceived to have made serious blunders. Her Conservatives saw him as a shambolic joke who barely had the support of his own party.

The British prime minister was more assured answering audience questions during the BBC Question Time special than in other appearances during the campaign and Mr Corbyn faced his toughest grilling to date.

However, after the terrorist attack in Manchester, she might be able to recover some of this ground by exploiting primitive tendencies. I will decide on the circumstances at the time’.

The two leaders were being quizzed consecutively and during May’s outing the audience zoned in on her U-turns over the calling of the General Election and on social care. This was a proposal that would force elderly people with savings and property over £100,000 to pay for their health care – even if it required them to sell their houses to do it.

Labour surge sceptics can also draw different conclusions from a deep dive into the polling. And as the former home secretary, she might receive some blame for perceived security failings.

THERESA MAY defended her decision to go back on her previous pledge and call a snap election as she was questioned by voters in a live TV event broadcast from York. The problem for Labour however is that though it has presented a populist program it seems that the costs of these policies do not seem to add up and Labour would be hard put to find the funds required to sustain such policies. On that basis, it was widely expected that her party would win those elections by the largest landslide in recent memory and thereby substantially increase her parliamentary majority.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s US$2.5 trillion ($3.5t) economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance.

Labour has said it will not enter into any coalition.

“Realistically no one thinks Theresa May will not be Prime Minister, or that she will not have the majority she needs”.

The Labour leader insisted he would not strike a deal with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and was working for a majority Labour government. The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries a year ago. Otherwise we would have to wait till the horse traders begin dealing.