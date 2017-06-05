British general election: What the polls say

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offenses and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

In a sign that the poll wasn’t an outlier, an Ipsos Mori survey released Friday – before the latest London attacks – gave the Conservatives just a 5-point lead of 45 percent to 40 percent, a swing of 10 points in Labor’s direction compared with two weeks earlier.

ORB for the Telegraph however showed the Tory lead widening, with the Conservatives on 45% – up one point on a week ago – nine points ahead of Labour which is down two on 36%.

Now, with just a few days of campaigning left, she may also face awkward questions about why Britain’s security services seem unable to thwart a string of terror attacks.

On Thursday, voters will decide whether to keep Prime Minister Theresa May and her conservative party, the Tories in power.

In the months leading up to the May 2015 ballot, polls consistently put the Conservatives and Labour neck-and-neck, suggesting neither party would be able to form a government alone. “The risk of May not having an overall majority has increased significantly based on our data”.

“There are still a lot that voted to leave the European Union that just can’t bring themselves to vote Conservative because it is so ingrained in them to vote Labour”, she said.

Another model, produced by Lord Ashcroft Polls, last week predicted the Conservatives were on course for a majority.

In contrast, if opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who voted against European Union membership in 1975 – can entice enough younger pro-EU supporters out to vote Labour in the hope of a “softer” Brexit, he could be in with a chance. With ComRes they lead by 12 points while Survation have the Tory lead at only one.

Sanders likened himself to Corbyn and cited similarities between recent developments in the United States and the UK. What polls suggested was a 20-point-plus lead has shrunk as the June 8 vote has neared.

Just days before polls open, May’s campaign sent conflicting messages on taxation for top earners, an issue which the Conservatives are sensitive about because the opposition Labour Party casts them as the party of the rich and privileged.

But May, asked by reporters whether Fallon’s comments meant the Conservatives were shifting their position on tax, said there had been no change.

Corbyn’s speech in Carlisle signaled the end of a temporary break in campaigning by the three major political parties – Labour, Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats – after the attack.

“There’s a clear choice at this election: Theresa May managing Brexit and delivering security for ordinary working families, or Jeremy Corbyn negotiating Brexit, Diane Abbott in charge of our national security, and John McDonnell in charge of our economy”.

The decline in support for the Conservatives coincided with a surprise announcement by May last month that she would make elderly people pay more for their social care, despite concerns that it could undermine support among ageing, wealthy homeowners – a core source of Conservative votes.

May prepares to make a statement following London’s terror attack.