British PM May says “enough is enough” after latest London attack

Trump was referring to the Saturday night terrorist attack in London that left seven victims and three terrorists dead, along with dozens of civilians wounded, Efe reported. “A number of people have been detained and are at present being spoken to”, a statement said.

It all started when three men in a van drove deliberately into pedestrians along London Bridge, an iconic location in the city, before crashing the van into a bus stop.

According to The New York Times, Prime Minister May said, “Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values”.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that he was “shocked and appalled” by the attack and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

The family, from Castlegar, B.C., said Archibald worked at a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

The attack occurred just five days before the country holds its parliamentary elections, becoming the third act of its kind to hit the U.K.in less than three months. He said he was “heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”. He snapped a photo from London Bridge only hours before the terrorist attack. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured.

On Sunday, May said the recent attacks are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement strongly condemning the attack. “All of us at BTP wish him a swift recovery, and I know he will be touched by the hundreds of messages of support from across the United Kingdom and the world”.

He added: “I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response”.

Before Trump’s tweet, a Fox News host made a similar point, saying, “Notice we’re not having a gun debate right now, because they didn’t kill with guns”.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London.