British Police Arrest 12 In Connection With London Terror Attacks

The violence began when a van swerved into throngs of pedestrians on London Bridge.

At least 48 people were taken to hospitals, London Ambulance tweeted. Indeed, security sources have mentioned that such was the threat over the last week that these teams had been sitting in their vehicles with the engines running in anticipation of such an attack.

Police say three men – reportedly armed with hunting knives – leapt out of the van and starting stabbing people in the vicinity. He said he heard what sounded like gunfire about five to 10 minutes later.

Rowley said the investigation is progressing at pace and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, the National Counter Terrorism Policing network are working relentlessly with United Kingdom intelligence partners to piece together exactly what had occurred the place.

Law enforcement officials in major USA cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

“That includes full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night, as they did in Westminster in March“. “If that’s so barbaric to these people then two fingers up to them”. He was possibly referring to an interview Khan gave to BBC earlier in the day in which he had assured Londoners that they “will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”. British Prime Minister Theresa May has called the London Bridge incident a “potential act of terrorism”. Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge toward London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said.

Thirty-six people remain in hospitals Sunday, including 21 people in critical condition, police said.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offenses and new cyber space regulations.

Four British police officers, as well as German, French, Canadian and Spanish citizens, are among those injured or killed.

Besides the injured British Transport Police officer, an off-duty Metropolitan Officer was also among the injured, the Metropolitan police said.

The Met Police, who is treating the incident as a terrorist attack, said armed police shot the three assailants dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call.

The attackers were wearing what were later found to be fake explosive vests. Action would also need to be taken domestically to stamp out tolerance of extremism across the country.

Corbyn also acknowledged Labour’s return to national campaigning, saying it would be “completely wrong.to suspend our campaigning any longer”. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday.

In response, a spokesperson for the London mayor said Khan “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack”.