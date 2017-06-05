British police detain more people over London Bridge attack

Islamic State (IS) militants have claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terror attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others, news agencies are reporting, citing an IS-linked website. Three armed attackers were killed by police.

Stories of police officer’s bravery during the terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market have begun to emerge.

Earlier, the British Police confirmed arresting 12 persons in connection with the terror attacks.

Police say all three of the suspects have been shot dead.

May spoke defiantly about protecting Britain’s democracy – and vowed the election would go ahead as planned – after the violence turned a balmy summer night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of bloodshed and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

Armed officers targeted two homes in east London on Sunday in search of associates of the three men who carried out the attack, the Guardian reported.

It was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

Saturday’s attacks bore similarities to one in March on Westminster Bridge in London, in which a man plowed into a crowd of pedestrians, killing five, and then stabbed a police officer to death in the grounds of parliament before being shot dead.

Witnesses said they saw the van heading toward Borough Market veer off the roadway at high speed, probably in excess of 80 km per hour, and drive into pedestrians.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those who had been injured were in a critical condition.

The tweet said, “The Mayor is busy working with police, emergency services, and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday morning said “enough is enough’ and called for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy”. Canadians stand united with the British people.

Some of the 48 wounded and taken to local hospitals had life-threatening injuries, and 36 remained hospitalized late Sunday, police said.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the United States president said in one tweet. Firing 50 bullets, eight police officers managed to kill the attackers within eight minutes of receiving first emergency calls. It remained closed off Sunday as police urged residents and tourists to stay away.

The travel ban and the attack on political correctness were prominent elements of his campaign a year ago, thrilling supporters who ultimately put him in the White House but outraging political opponents on the left.

And following the deadly incident, ISIS supporters celebrated the attack on social media, with one account retweeting a photo of a Royal Air Force missile used in an attack against ISIS that had the message “with love from Manchester” written on it.