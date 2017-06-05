British police seize a auto as part of Manchester attack investigation

Earlier on Friday, police evacuated a part of Rusholme after discovering a auto that “may be significant to the investigation“.

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a vehicle significant to the investigation as they hunted Friday for clues about the suicide bomber’s movements.

British police said on Saturday they had arrested a new suspect in the May 22 terrorist attack at a pop concert in Manchester, bringing to 11 the number of men in custody.

Images and video posted to social media showed officers making the arrest, and cars being towed from the forecourt.

The two brothers were arrested by police after the attack and released without charge.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man, was identified as the suicide bomber.

They said on Friday they had located a white Nissan Micra in the centre of Manchester.

A 100m cordon was set up in the area near Banff Road, where police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days leading up to the attack.

Reports in the New York Times quote a retired European intelligence chief who claimed Abedi kept up contact with the group after returning to Manchester.

“We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the vehicle or who may have gone to and from it”.

The vehicle was found close to Banff Road, near an address counter-terrorism police believe Abedi visited in the days leading up to the attack.

The attack at Grande’s concert last week killed 22 people and injured dozens of others, many of them teenagers. He visited Libya before the attack, arriving back in the United Kingdom on May 18.