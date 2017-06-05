British Prime Minister Calls For International Internet Regulations To Combat Terrorism

Governments need to “regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning”.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency committee Cobra, the prime minister also spoke about the need to deal with terrorism, saying the United Kingdom needed to work with worldwide leaders to shut down areas of the internet used by terrorists to communicate, reported BBC.

The British government, meantime, has accused “the Internet” of allowing terrorism a safe space. We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning.. “And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”.

“So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society”. That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism.

