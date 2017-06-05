British prime minister says country must do more to combat Islamic extremism

Saturday’s attack occurred just days ahead of a June 8 United Kingdom parliamentary election that has tightened unexpectedly in recent days, and weeks after a suicide bomber left more than 20 people dead at a concert in Manchester.

The British Transport Police chief says that an officer who was wounded in the London Bridge attack was armed only with his baton when he confronted the three knife-wielding assailants.

He added: “Police Scotland will not tolerate any attempts to target any community by any misguided individual or group and will work with all of our partners to resolve any issues and address any concerns”.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack began at about 10 p.m. local time when police and witnesses say a white van barrelled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized. One of those 12 was later released. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

So far, investigators have not drawn a connection between this attack and the vehicle attack in March on the Westminster bridge in London or the May 22 bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

She said: “Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public. Love to all”, she said in a Facebook post.

London Bridge rail and Tube stations both reopened for entry and exit early on Monday morning, after National Rail said the police cordons in the area of the attack had been lifted earlier than expected. Police and intelligence services are trying to determine what backup support they might have had.

May also said the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday, but all parties – apart from the UK Independence Party – have temporarily stopped campaigning.

The government’s Cobra emergency committee will meet today, Downing Street said. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

Geoff Ho, a business editor with the Sunday Express, is in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer during the attack.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.