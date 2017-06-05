Bryce Harper Gets Hit, Charges Mound, Throws Punches

On October 3, 2014, during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants, Bryce Harper stepped in in against Hunter Strickland.

Instead, they were reminded Monday of the two home runs Bryce Harper hit off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland in the losing cause, and even that was a painful experience.

In the eighth inning, with the Nationals leading 2-0, San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch.

Punches were thrown by both players and Strickland appeared to connect with one punch on Harper. They started to swing away and they each connected as the benches and bullpens emptied. In postgame interviews, Strickland said he was trying to pitch Harper inside because, in 2014, he left fastballs over the plate and Harper brutalized them.

The two have history, with Harper hitting Strickland for two home runs during the 2014 playoffs.

Before we look into just why this happened, can we take a moment to appreciate the awful helmet throw by Harper before he got to the mound? You either go to first base or go after him. An hour or so earlier, the Nationals had taken on the Giants in what is a rare brawl for the boys from the District, who rarely initiate and often do not retaliate, but will do so now and then.

Translation: This is Hunter’s problem and I want no part of it.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a home run in the second inning and Daniel Murphy hit an RBI double off the bricks in the sixth. Bochy seemed particularly peeved that Strickland chose the eighth inning of a 2-0 game to exact revenge, and you can bet some teammates weren’t thrilled.

Both Strickland and Harper were ejected from the game and are now likely to face disciplinary action from Major League Baseball chiefs.

Postgame, Strickland stated that e was not intentionally trying to hit Harper, which I believe we can all agree, is BS.

The Nationals pulled Harper out of the mix before anyone else could get to him, with Baker yelling “I know!” The bad thing is, he’ll probably get a couple games out of it, when he actually saved other guys from being thrown out by doing that. “It’s just scary I think for a kid to see that”, fan Christine Federowski told ABC7 News.

I love Bryce Harper. It’s on his finger and he’s able to look at it every single night.’ Angry, Harper did at least appreciate there was no head-hunting. “It’s what’s insane about our game when somebody takes a shot at you”.

“I wasn’t really going up there thinking that, but after he did it, I was like, ‘That was definitely intentional'”.

Let’s also give a shout-out to Giants star pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who is recovering from a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, and can’t risk further injury by throwing himself into some trivial brawl. Moore’s final line was seven innings, five strikeouts and a pair of runs allowed on six hits. “It’s tough to lose when you get a quality start like we did”.