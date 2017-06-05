Buffon feels the pain after third final defeat

“We are in good ages, we have young players that are coming that have a lot of quality, and this is only positive thing for the team”.

“I’m very happy. It was an awesome season again”.

Zidane, who has presided over those back-to-back Champions League successes, admitted that Madrid struggled in the first half, when Juventus played with no shortage of belief.

But seven minutes later Serie A champions Juve were level with a wonder goal.

Paris: Rafael Nadal will briefly step back from his assault on a 10th French Open title to support his beloved Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final against Juventus.

And It was Ronaldo’s 600th career goal. Then came the Club World Cup with Real Madrid, then the end of a five-year Spanish title drought before new highs were reached in the Champions League.

REAL MADRID had anything but a close shave last night as they romped to a 4-1 Champions League final win over Juventus in Cardiff.

“I think the project is well laid out”, Madrid president Florentino Perez said.

One of the team’s strengths this season was to stay competitive even without its stars, relying on talented players such as Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

Just a day after scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to the Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet once again on Sunday.

“We have won three Champions Leagues in four seasons so we have to be in that category”, he said.

Two goals in four minutes after the hour mark effectively settled the final as Casemiro’s shot from 30 yards beat Gianluigi Buffon via a deflection off Sami Khedira before Ronaldo converted a Luka Modric cross after a flowing move to make it 3-1. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”.

“The whites wiped the floor with Juventus after half-time and Ronaldo wins the top-scorer award with his double”.

“The first half was really tough, against a brilliant team in every aspect, but in the second half we saw the best performance from Real Madrid all season”, he said.

“There was an incident there and we’re hoping not too many people were injured seriously and we are hoping that they get better very soon”.