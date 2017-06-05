Buffon: Real showed their class

“We won the league on the last day and we know it’s very hard to win a Champions League final for the second year running – we’ve managed to do it”. “I was happy I got on to play”.

Buffon celebrated wildly when Mario Mandzukic superbly cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener in a thrilling first half against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s head coach Zinedine Zidane celebrates with the trophy at the end of the Champions League soccer final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Zidane’s joy was his former club Juve’s despair, Massimiliano Allegri’s side crashing to a fifth successive defeat in Champions League finals and seventh in total, extending their own desperately unwanted record.

They’ve made at least the semi-finals every year since 2011 and have now extended their total haul of Champions Leagues and European Cups to 12 – five more than any other team.

“We’ve made more history”, Bale said.

While Ronaldo is the man who applies the killer blow, Modric is the team’s strategist, quietly working to create avenues and openings for Madrid to capitalise on.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in three Champions League finals and took his tally of career goals to 600 with a man-of-the-match performance against a Juventus side that started brightly but badly lost their way in the second half.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League”, Buffon told Sky Sport Italia.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year”.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t manage it”.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however. “Really. As captain, the first disappointment is losing, but the biggest is not being able to dedicate this cup to the fans; a cup that they would deserve for how much they followed us and gave us”. But we can improve the team.

“Football gives you the chance to go again next year”.

Zidane’s sensational strike as a player in the 2002 final was greeted with the loudest cheer as all of Real’s goals from their 11 previous final wins were played before kick-off. Despite having his back to goal and seeing defenders closing him down, he somehow sent a remarkable, acrobatic right-footed strike looping over Real keeper Keylor Navas, and Juventus were level.

“I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season – mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered”, Bale said.

The Bianconeri coach said: “I’d just like to say that we feel for what happened to our fans in Turin”.