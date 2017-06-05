‘Buoyant demand from Europe’ helps manufacturing surge

British manufacturing growth remains strong, with exports up and companies positive about prospects for the rest of 2017, a survey shows. A positive balance of 16pc of manufacturers said they had seen orders increase, though this was down from the 22pc.

“Our survey marks another quarter of positive news about growth prospects for United Kingdom manufacturers”, said EEF chief economist Lee Hopley.

While sterling’s weakness since last year’s Brexit vote played a role, a bigger factor was stronger growth in Asia, North America, and continental Europe, the EEF said.

“While growth and confidence hasn’t been knocked off track by the snap election, but it’s not simply plain sailing from here”.

A survey of nearly 400 firms by the manufacturers’ organisation and business advisory firm BDO LLP found that three out of five reported an increase in demand for goods from European markets.

“Brexit does create uncertainty and it is important that the new government is clear that Brexit will be structured in a way that serves the best interests of business”.

Tom Lawton, a partner at BDO, added: “It is vital that we remain open for business and negotiate new trade agreements with the European Union and other key markets so that worldwide markets remain open and accessible as soon as Brexit is completed”.

Britain’s manufacturing industry remains strong, with exports up as United Kingdom trade continues to enjoy a boost from a weaker pound and an improving global economy, according to a new survey.

The organization said a positive balance of 21 percent of companies planned to hire more staff. However, those in the capital goods sector are performing especially well as global manufacturing intentions have increased.

The EEF employers’ organisation, which said companies’ recruitment plans are healthy, raised its manufacturing growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018.

Trade body EEF’s quarterly survey, which takes the temperature of industry, has revealed continued positive sentiment in the sector in the second quarter of the year, building on momentum of the first three months.

In particular, the likely continued squeeze on household incomes and the possibility of no deal on Brexit could damage trade, she warned, while also highlighting rising raw material costs, skills shortages and insufficient investment.

Despite upgrading its manufacturing forecasts, the EEF kept its GDP growth forecasts unchanged at 1.8% for 2017 and 1.3% for 2018.