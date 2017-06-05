Business leaders rebuke Trump for climate accord pullout

“Effectively what one can do is to alter USA obligations within Paris Accord”.

Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the USA from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies overseas.

That also meant there could be no agreement on a formal pledge to work together to reduce global steel production. “Collectively, these actors remain committed to the Paris accord”.

“Pittsburgh and other cities know that fighting climate change will not only save our planet, but save lives”, Peduto said in a statement.

“In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”, Yamamoto said.

A long-scheduled meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision.

Those companies expressed their disappointment after Trump announced his decision. We will honor our responsibilities to our children and to our planet.

PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is expected to remain on the council. We don’t lose a seat at the table.

Before becoming president, Trump famously said that climate change was a hoax invented by the Chinese.

Some allies pointedly refrained from criticism, however, and Russian President Vladimir Putin even joked that Trump’s move made him a convenient scapegoat for any bad weather. “On the other hand, climate action is unstoppable”, Guterres told the media in St Petersburg, Russia, where he is participating in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“We have a history of pollution and industry, and we’re working really hard as a city to move past that through our growing industries”, said Isabella Sigado, a 21-year-old art history student at the University of Pittsburgh.

“If we can grow our economy, we’re going to consume more and more products”, he said.

Barbara Hendricks told reporters in Berlin that other countries will fill the leadership vacuum left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

California has been a leader in environmental issues and policies.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, said on Fox News the deal would have “a statistically insignificant impact on the environment”.

Mr Trump sought to renegotiate the terms to ease conditions on USA businesses and workers, claiming the current deal could cost 2.7 million American jobs by 2025.

And in scathing remarks, he said that, during Mr. Trump’s visit to Europe last week, leaders there tried to explain the Paris accord to the president in quote “simple sentences” – but that it appeared the president did not understand it.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Fox News that he worries the Comey hearing could turn into a hit job on Mr. Trump.