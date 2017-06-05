California climate debate rages as Brown raises his profile

Three Democratic governors say they won’t let the United States back away from the global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions despite President Donald Trump withdrawing from an worldwide pact.

Led by California, dozens of states and cities across the country responded Friday to Trump’s attack on the worldwide agreement by vowing to fulfill the US commitment without Washington – a goal that is not out of reach.

Three US states are gearing up to combat climate change together in response to Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement, which was negotiated by former President Barack Obama and announced in December 2015, binds the nations of the world-presently excluding only the United States, Syria and Nicaragua-to a set of specific goals to halt the effects of climate change. California has the largest carbon trading system in the United States and has frequently hosted officials from China, which has launched seven pilot regional trading schemes.

“Brown will depart today for a week-long trip to Chengdu, Nanjing and Beijing to expand the state’s close climate ties with China and reaffirm the commitment of global subnational governments, like California, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, the release stated on Friday.