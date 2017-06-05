California plots to fight ‘AWOL’ Trump on climate

Similar to Pruitt’s comments on “This Week”, at the White House press briefing Friday – the day after Trump announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Accord – both the EPA chief and White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say whether Trump still believes climate change is a hoax.

Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States.

The largest of the many U.S. rallies organized as a March for Truth appeared to be in NY, where as many as 3,000 anti-Trump protesters descended on Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, with some shouting “Liar!” or “Lock him up!” or “Take back America!”

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world. Pruitt said during a press briefing.

The No. 2 US vehicle maker declined to say if it would stay on the president’s council.

Germany’s Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”. “We’re going to make sure as we make deals we’re going to put the interests of America first”.

“The president works for the American people, and not for a foreign entity around the world”, said Linda Sarsour, an organizer of the march and a co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington in January.

A long-scheduled meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels was dominated by Trump’s decision. “The city and its many partners will continue to do the same, despite the president’s imprudent announcements yesterday”. But a smooth transition requires consistent government policy, and the experience of Australia should act as a warning for the United States as it switches energy policies under Trump.

With or without the United States, the negotiations on how to implement the agreement will continue in the years ahead.

“Our commitment for climate change and other issues is irrespective of whether somebody is supporting us or not”. Trump’s denial of climate change as a hoax, his atavistic faith in fossil fuel-based economic growth, and his refusal to financially assist developing countries to transition to green energy amount to rejection of science and violation of climate justice.

The French are pointing out what they think may be a couple of alternative facts in a White House video touting the benefits of leaving the Paris Accord.

A number of figures from USA industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”.

True to his word, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the president’s economic advisory council. By repudiating its massive ecological debt, the U.S. is incurring a mortal blow to its standing as a credible interlocutor and partner in global governance. It’s also a deeply puzzling position for a president so focused on business: A lot of those conversations will be about the future of green energy, meaning solar, wind and other technologies at which the US excels.

Environmental groups were scathing.

Trump says the Midwest is with him on this.