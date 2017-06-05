California Resources Corp (CRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

The number of shares now held by investors is 42.59 Million. 9 are held by Oakworth Capital Incorporated. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. These ratios are important while doing valuation of the company or the shares of the company. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.02% or 694,219 shares. (NYSE:RRC). 50,000 were reported by Pine River Ltd Partnership. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) for 19,511 shares.

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is Buy (Score: 2.79) with a consensus target price of $45.79 per share, a potential 105.87% upside.

Range Resources Corp. had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. (NYSE:RRC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 2.56M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 772,948 shares.

While considering growth estimates of the company, it has next quarter growth estimates of -38.9% whereas during current quarter it has -57.1% estimations over growth, comparing to the estimations of -23.9% during current year and 144.4% for next year. (NYSE:RRC). American Century Inc reported 601,402 shares stake. Range Resources Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%. (NYSE:RRC) to release earnings on July, 25.

Since January 3, 2017, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $3.31 million activity. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Also, insider Chad L. Stephens sold 28,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st.

WARNING: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Range Resources Corp”. (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, January 3. Walker Ray N JR sold $448,380 worth of stock or 13,754 shares.

Scoria Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 72.03% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,250.60. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $1.37 million, down from 143,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has a market capitalization of 5.41 Billion which suggests the company is a huge company further suggesting that the shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) are stable and safe compared to the lower market capitalization companies.

About 332 shares traded.

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) bonds fell 2.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. It has underperformed by 52.75% the S&P500. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

03/30/2017 – Range Resources Corporation was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at UBS.

The company has mean EPS estimate of 0.11 reported by 22 number of analyst for the quarter ending Current Qtr.(Jun2017). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year. Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has declined 36.05% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. Gurufocus.com’s news article titled: “Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys Range Resources Corp, Federal Agricultural …” with publication date: May 16, 2017 was also an interesting one.

01/03/2017 – Antero Resources Corporation was upgraded to ” by analysts at Raymond James. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 68% are positive. While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 06/21/16 stationing the value of $46.96. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Friday, April 21. An increasing ROE indicates that a company is improving its ability to make profit without requiring as much capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, May 2.

10/28/2016 – Range Resources Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Imperial Capital. $652,000 worth of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. Range Resources Corp. Stock investors purchased 10,650 put options on the stock. (NYSE:RRC) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, February 6. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Range Resources Corp. were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. And it remains to be seen which target price AR can achieve without sacrificing much as the company is holding a -31.88% fall for the past twelve months.