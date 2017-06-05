Called the date when Apple will announce two new iPad Pro

This evening, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and fellow executives will take to a stage at San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center to reveal the biggest announcements of the week-long conference. Apple introduced iCloud Drive, its cloud-based storage system, to handle some forms of data but this new feature could to give more granular options for managing files and on-device storage that may be comparable to what Android already offers and what people are accustomed to on PCs and laptops.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference this week and it kicks off with a keynote event Monday at 10am PT / 1 PM ET.

iPhone is unlikely to get new updates during WWDC event. The placeholder also says the app has been designed for iPhone and iPad.

Will provide developers of these operating systems: iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watch OS 4.0. We’re expecting to hear about Siri, Augmented Reality and more.

Apple will reportedly update some Mac models, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, though the upgrades don’t sound extraordinary. The listing appears to be a stub used to re-enable preinstlaled first-party applications that you choose to delete, something Apple added support for past year, when it let you delete most of the default apps in iOS 10. The Siri speaker will allegedly differentiate itself from competitors by offering virtual surround sound technology and deep integration with the Apple ecosystem. Apple may also launch a new Siri at-home speaker to rival Amazon’s popular Echo range. This should result in a faster and more efficient MacBook Pro model.

The second novelty will be the 12.9 inch iPad Pro.

What seems more likely is a specification bump up to Intel’s current “Kaby Lake” processors, along with relevant GPU updates for the upper end MacBook Pros, and possibly a switch to all lines using the flatter “butterfly” switches found in MacBook Pro keyboards.

The company might also bring an update for the MacBook Air.

We don’t expect anything as dramatic this time.