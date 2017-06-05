Campaigning Starts in Kenya

The official campaigns for Kenya’s presidential and general elections kicked off yesterday.

Kenyatta led a lively procession of luxury sports utility vehicles around the city to reach the rally held after the electoral board cleared his candidacy for the August poll.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor aspirant Mike Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe, Nairobi Senate aspirant Sakaja Johnson, Kiambu Governor aspirant Ferdinand Waititu Babayao among many other Jubilee Party leaders.

“As you are aware today President Uhuru Kenyatta is going to present his papers to the IEBC given to him by Jubilee Party so that he can compete for the presidency on August 8th and we thank you for coming to escort him to the commission”, he said.

But with two months of campaigning to go, the IEBC has warned candidates to steer clear of hate speech and incitement to violence.

Odinga, the veteran opposition leader who held a similar rally on Sunday after his fourth run for the presidency was officially approved, also said in a talk with journalists that the campaign and voting would be orderly.

“We humbly request the Kenyan people to give us their votes and to give us peace during and after the General Election”, said the Head of State moments after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati accepted his papers. “Peace now, peace during campaigns and peace after the campaign”, Kenyatta said after he was cleared.

Kenya is still haunted by the 2007 presidential election, won by Mwai Kibaki in a hotly-disputed vote. Odinga called on the commission to deliver an election that represents the will of the people. After the violence following the 2007 vote, he served as prime minister from 2008-2013 in a power-sharing government. The International Criminal Court eventually dropped charges of crimes against humanity for both men, citing a lack of evidence.