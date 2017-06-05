Canada woman among those killed on London Bridge

“A large incident, an incident involving multiple attacks, that’s the kind of situation where I believe the military would be the ultimate lead agency”, he said today.

Khan had earlier said Londoners would see an increased police presence on the streets of the city and people should not be alarmed by that.

Police carried out two raids on Monday morning at addresses in east London.

The man was standing near a window inside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, where at least one of the three terrorists was shot dead by police.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said 36 people were in hospital with a “range of injuries” and 21 were in a critical condition.

Australia has “very real concerns” for two citizens believed to have been caught up in the London terror attack, PM Malcolm Turnbull has said.

Sunday in Washington, D.C.at the Ford’s Theatre annual gala, President Donald Trump vowed to “do what is necessary to prevent” attacks like the London terror attack this weekend that left seven people dead from “spreading to our shores”. The Conservatives are ahead in all polls, however, and one puts the party 12 points ahead of Labour.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England. It is not clear when national campaigning will resume.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

He added: “Just woke up to find a friend of mine was stabbed four times in the #LondonBridge terror attack”.

The Indonesian government has reiterated its support and solidarity for the British government in counterterrorism efforts.

Gentiloni was host of the Group of Seven summit in Sicily on May 26-27 during which leaders pledged new measures to combat terrorism including pressuring internet providers and social media to more swiftly remove terror propaganda from the web.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday night, although they provided no evidence for their involvement or details of the attack.

French officials also said a French person had died, another was missing and four are seriously injured in hospital.

UK Interior Minister Amber Rudd said that the authorities “are confident about the fact that they were radical Islamist terrorists, the way they were inspired, and we need to find out more about where this radicalization came from“.

Ms Dick refused to comment on the identity of the attackers or what was found inside the van used in the atrocity.

Canada would continue to work with Britain and its other allies to fight terrorism, Trudeau added.

His neighbours said the Arsenal fan had been wearing the club’s replica away shirt the day before the attack, matching the one worn by one of the suspects pictured lying on the ground with what appear to be canisters taped around his body.

Mr Khan and the Trump family clashed, too, after the Westminster Bridge attack in March, with the Trumps accusing Mr Khan of softness and political correctness after the attack. The assault was claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

Police stand guard on Ripple Road in east London, where officers have conducted raids after Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the capital, Monday June 5, 2017.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, May said.