Canadian amongst seven dead in London terror attack

At least 48 people were taken to five hospitals across London, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Some 12 people have been detained after police raids in Barking on Sunday (4 June).

It’s the third attack this year that ISIS has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

Witnesses described harrowing scenes Saturday as the attackers’ white van veered on and off the bridge sidewalk, hitting people along the way, and the three men then ran into an area packed with bars and restaurants, stabbing people indiscriminately.

Crossing the bridge made our journey slightly longer – but it was the attraction of being on one of London’s iconic landmarks that was precisely what drew us to it.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim: “This treacherous attack once again highlighted that cooperation in the fight against all types of terror must be carried out decisively”.

“I thought they were joking”, he said.

We watched in disbelief as news came through that three men had deliberately crashed their van into people walking on London Bridge, along the same stretch where, as carefree tourists, I had walked hours earlier with my husband. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

“I can’t breath. You hear these things so often but it doesn’t seem real”.

One French national and one Canadian were among those killed.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead. Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent. “Things need to change”, May said Sunday.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

She called for more action to combat extremist ideology, singling out the responsibility of big companies to shut down safe spaces for extremists on the internet.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, May warned there has been “far too much tolerance of extremism” in Britain.

Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market.

President Trump tweeted solidarity with Britain, saying: “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

One colleague said: “The bravery he showed in the heinous terror attack was astounding – but honestly, not at all surprisingly”.

Several people said they were ordered by police to stay inside pubs and restaurants as the terror raged outside. After the gruesome 2014 beheading of British aid worker Alan Henning, Corbyn said the murder was “the price we pay for war and jingoism”.

We saw HMS Belfast floating below us on the Thames and took pictures.

Richard Angell, director of the think tank Progress, told The Independent that police ordered them to lock the door, causing chaos as about 30 diners tried to get to safety.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

British voters go to the polls on Thursday, and it is a testament to the ghoulish Conservative leader Theresa May’s unpopularity (as Home Secretary, May laid off 20,000 police officers) that British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has managed to dodge accountability for his past pronouncements.