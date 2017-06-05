Canadian citizen, French resident among dead in London attack

French foreign miister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a Frenchman was among the seven people killed and seven more nationals of his country were wounded in the attack. Grande and other stars planned to perform Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

The men then jumped out of the auto near Borough Market and began stabbing people nearby with 30cm hunting knives.

May characterized the latest attack as the work of Islamic extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a tweet Saturday that Canadian hearts were heavy with the news of the violence in London. Police officers on duty stand next to floral tributes on Southwark Street in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday’s attack.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he was concerned about Trump’s call for a travel ban “even though the courts have continued to turn that down”.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the US of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of Saturday’s terror attack, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he further said.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced back down to its second-highest level last weekend.

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested 12 people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believe one of the terrorists may have lived.

The injured included a London transport police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. We will be sure to pass them on and keep you updated.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter, saw a white van speeding into crowds of people walking along the pavement on London Bridge, saying it hit about five or six people.

“It was the fear – looking into my friends eyes and looking to a woman who was about to give birth and seeing the fear in their eyes and trying to calm them down and not being able to make a sound”, Gareth told the station.

“Then I was screaming at them, picking up bottles from a beer barrel”. “As they left I was going ‘Oi, oi, cowards!'” Vowles said. “And then I started picking up bottles, I threw a chair at them a stool, glasses – anything I could get my hands on”.