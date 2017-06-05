Canadian killed by London terror attack, Trudeau confirms

A Brisbane woman badly wounded when one of the London terrorists slashed her throat in Saturday’s deadly attack is recovering after emergency surgery.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday blamed “evil” Islamist ideology for the attack, as police said they had arrested 12 suspects.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack on Saturday, with 21 fighting for their lives in hospital.

Both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour Party said on Sunday they would suspend their national campaigning for the upcoming election for a day.

He says laws may eventually be passed requiring companies to share encrypted data if police obtain a warrant from a judge.

The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets, with a member of the public accidentally hit.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

A 55-year-old man was later released.

She also had praise for the emergency services, adding: “Last night we saw yet again the bravery, dedic- ation, selflessness and professionalism of the police and of those who work in the NHS and fire service”.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

But for those in the Sacramento region, the photograph hits closer to home: The four young men directly behind the man with the pint are friends from Folsom who were on the London leg of a three-week European backpacking trip when the attack unfolded.

Despite the London attack, DeHaan said he would not hesitate to go back to London; like many Londoners he refuses to live in fear. Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see.

“Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”, Mr Corbyn told his audience.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Among those stabbed was a London Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face. A further raid has also taken place in East Ham.

For a nation that is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert, it seems words of comfort and support from world leaders would be more appropriate.

Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was also left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer. Soon afterward, a hostel employee came up and told them to evacuate.

“But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”, the prime minister said. “They were stabbing her”, witness Gerard Vowls said.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.