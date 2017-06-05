Canadian Killed In London Terror Attack, Trudeau Confirms

Islamic State’s statement from its Amaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Police say three men drove a van over London Bridge on Saturday and struck pedestrians before crashing the vehicle outside a pub.

The police had said all three attackers involved in the incident had been killed.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. The men were wearing what appeared to be vests with explosives, but Prime Minister Theresa May says they weren’t real and were just meant to cause panic. “One of the reasons we’re kept safe is because of the hard work of our police and emergency services”.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow”, the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The force said armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired.

Conservative politician Penny Mordaunt tweeted the transcript of Khan’s interview and said: “I’m standing with resilient London and him”.

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance”.

That tweet drew angry rebukes from critics saying that the immediate aftermath of an attack that left 49 people dead was not a time for a president to be “basking in congratulations”.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

“Those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”. A London Transport Police officer armed only with a baton when he confronted the attackers was among those seriously injured with face, leg and head stab wounds.

In what would have been an intensive day of campaigning ahead of Thursday’s general election, all of the major parties, with the exception of UKIP, suspended their election program for the day.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”.

A moment of silence was also held in Manchester, where American pop singer Ariana Grande returned to headline a concert to raise money for the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing.