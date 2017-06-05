Canadian killed in London terror attack: Trudeau

The terror network reportedly claimed a “detachment” of its fighters crashed a rented van into a crowd of people on London Bridge before going on a stabbing rampage Saturday night, killing seven people and wounding almost 50 others.

In a statement more than 24 hours after the attack, the group’s Aamaq news agency quoted a “security source”, saying, “A Unit of Islamic State Fighters carried out London attacks yesterday”.

Three women hand flowers to a police officer at a police cordon at the north end of London Bridge on June 4, 2017, to add to tributes piled their to the victims of the June 3 deadly terror attack.

Earlier, the British Police confirmed arresting 12 persons in connection with the terror attacks.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge, as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught up in the violence. Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation. “The three attackers were shot dead”, Asst.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

Social media giants Google and Twitter have responded to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement that internet companies are complicit in terror attacks by giving extremist views “the safe space it needs to breed”.

Mr Khan had tried to reassure people anxious about the presence of extra armed police officers on the streets in the days to come. Twelve people have been arrested in Barking in east London and raids are going on elsewhere.

A total of 48 people – including foreign nationals from Spain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia – were hurt in the attack, and 36 of them are still being treated in hospital.

On 22 May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Khan made clear that he was advising Londoners and visitors not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets of the capital in the days to come, and not playing down anxieties about the attack itself. And he looked at me.