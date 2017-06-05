Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away”, Theunis Wessels told the Times Colonist.

Many people in the towns of Three Hills and Trochu posted photos of the tornado on Facebook and Twitter.

The storm was quickly gone, she added.

But what of this photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn in the middle of a twister like it’s no big thing?

He said “Everything is OK”, and he looked “calm, in control”, she recollected. His wife, Cecilia, said she snapped the photo to show her parents in South Africa, who rarely see tornados.

She said her mother was very anxious about her son-in-law, asking: “Why are you letting him outside?”

One user wrote: “This is the craziest picture! Lol”.

Theunis Wessels said he was keeping watch of his surroundings and saw the twister form as the swirling connected from the sky and the ground to form the funnel.

Watching from her home on the eastern outskirts of town, she said the tornado bypassed her house before continuing east.

Aside from numerous trees, a barn, home and vehicles on a farm in the tornado’s path bore the brunt of damage.

Canada’s environment agency issued a weather warning around 5pm after reports of a tornado, which Environment Canada said was caused by a thunderstorm CTV reported.