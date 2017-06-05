Canadian National Named as 1st Victim of London Terror Attack

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Trudeau said: “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the attackers were driven by Islamist ideology.

The SITE Intelligence Group says ISIS posted a statement on its Amaq news agency claiming “a detachment of Islamic State fighters” was responsible for the Saturday night carnage, according to the Guardian.

“One of the things we can do is show that we aren’t going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties and our human rights”, Khan said.

May, in essence, called for more of what Britain and the West have already been doing: more ideological combat with radical Islamism, more efforts to deny the enemy “safe spaces” online and in the real world, more powers as needed for security services.

“That will require some hard, and often embarrassing, conversations”, she said.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan police commissioner, said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she could not comment on whether any of the three attackers were previously known to authorities, but said it was inevitable some such events would happen. The identities of the attackers have not been revealed. “He was saying: “This is for Allah” and tapped it on the window”, 23-year old Alex Nypels said.

Three attackers who plowed a van into pedestrians at the London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby Borough Market on Saturday were shot dead by police.

Six women, ages 49, 60, 19, 27, 24 and 53, were arrested at the second Barking address.

Police fired 50 bullets to kill the three men because they believed they were wearing suicide belts, although the canisters tied around their waists later proved to be hoaxes. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

London mayor Sadiq Khan hit back at Trump, after the president accused him of suggesting that people should not be “alarmed” by terror attacks on the capital In a series of tweets yesterday morning, Trump said it was time to “stop being politically correct”, adding: “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

The injured included a London transport police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene. Officials did not immediately release their names.

Twenty-one of those injured were still in critical condition Sunday.

Elsewhere armed police and forensic officers were seen scouring the scene at London Bridge and Borough Market, where three terrorists left a trail of death and destruction when they went on a van and knife rampage.

The London attack came after a deadly bombing at a May 22 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people including children at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”, May said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-staff. “When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”.