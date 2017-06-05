Canadian victim killed in London attack named as Christine Archibald

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the U.S. president’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain – and not for the first time.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

In the final tweet in his morning series, Trump noted that the London attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

It was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year following the Westminster and Manchester attacks. There they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

The attack killed seven people in a busy section of London and wounded about 50 people.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, read the statement from the Archibald family of Castlegar, B.C.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said “the remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values”.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “In memory of the victims and the injured, we stand together in a shared commitment to combatting terrorism”. Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed. One of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”, the mayor said. And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

The acting USA ambassador to Britain, Lew Lukens, threw his support behind Khan in a series of tweets which also praised the “extraordinary” response from Londoners and emergency services.

On Sunday, May made a strongly-worded – and inevitably political – statement in front of her 10 Downing St. office, arguing that “things need to change” in the fight against global terrorism.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”. “These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve”.

The South African High Commission in London is closely monitoring developments relating to the attack and stands ready to provide support to any South African citizen who may have been affected by the attack, according to the statement.

With files from Canadian Press.