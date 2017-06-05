Canadian woman Christine Archibald identified as victim in London terror attack

British police arrested a dozen people today over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead, as Londoners told how a weekend night out in the city erupted into violence and terror, lightened by moments of kindness and acts of heroism.

“There are two other Australians, so that brings it to a total of four, about whom we have very real concerns, but at this stage we’re not able to say anything more”, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said this morning.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said, quoted on the USA embassy’s Twitter account.

Londoners take pride in, and sometimes joke about, showing fortitude during adversity.

These were among the first people identified as killed or wounded by three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, before they jumped out and embarked on a stabbing spree.

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Theresa May’s police cuts in a bruising assault on the Prime Minister less than 24 hours after the London Bridge terror attacks. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

After the news of Archibald’s death was confirmed, Premier Christy Clark issued a statement urging British Columbians to reject the “fear and division” terrorist attacks seek to sow.

The assailants wore fake suicide vests in a bid to increase the sense of panic as they lunged seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around London Bridge and Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Another man, was also reported to be an attacker, was pictured on the ground a short distance away.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the US of people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”. Twenty-one remained in critical condition on Sunday.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said just over four days before voting is due to begin in a June 8 national election.

His Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: ‘For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud. “Run over them by vehicles”. Our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”.

“We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”, said Simon Milner, Director of Policy at Facebook in an emailed statement.

“She has been talking about how things need to change”, Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba, reporting from London said, but added that May did not specify any immediate steps.

“I chucked it, but I think I missed one of them, and then I picked up a stool, and I threw it at him”.