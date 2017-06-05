Canadian woman from BC confirmed as victim in London terror attacks

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Islamic State’s official Amaq News Agency posted a message on Telegram on Sunday claiming that Saturday’s attacks at the London Bridge and the Borough Market here were carried out by ISIS fighters.

Mr Turnbull said he agreed with Ms May’s comments after the London terror attacks that “we can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism with the so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the atrocity. London police have raided two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connectio.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

European Union figures would think “Christmas had come early” if Corbyn was elected to represent Britain at the negotiating table in a few weeks time, she added said.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Floral tributes line the pavement outside Monument underground station in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017.

Family members say Christine Archibald from Castlegar, B.C. was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in the bustling produce market nearby.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are – and the diversity that makes us strong”, Clark said.

IS has claimed responsibility for three attacks in Britain since March, and Dick described the recent wave of violence as “unprecedented in my working life”.

“We in this country have faced a terrorist threat throughout my life – it changed and morphed and we will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday condemned what she called the media’s “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

Campaigning ahead of the general election on Thursday has resumed following the terror attack in London over the weekend.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training-and not even as lone attackers radicalized online-but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”. And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

President Donald Trump is criticizing London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there. Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.