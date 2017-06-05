Canadian woman killed in London terror attack named

The statement reads: “We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”.

Seven people were killed and at least 48 were injured Saturday night when a white van plowed into a crowd on London Bridge, and then the suspects jumped out and tried to stab several people in nearby Borough Market.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has issued a statement regarding the attacks, “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people”.

Meanwhile, a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

Her family in Castlegar, B.C. released a statement through the federal government saying Archibald had been working at a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them “Chrissy sent you”. Three armed attackers were killed by police. British police said on Monday they will release the names of the attackers as soon as operationally possible.

The South African High Commission in London is closely monitoring developments relating to the attack and stands ready to provide support to any South African citizen who may have been affected by the attack, according to the statement.

He said he was “heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives”.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston condemned the attack as “evil”, on Twitter. “Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity”. He snapped a photo from London Bridge only hours before the terrorist attack. “This time will be no different”.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

“I thought they were joking”, he said. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.