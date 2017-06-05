Cancer Survivors Honored At Wings Over The Rockies

Fedczak was one of about 400 people who celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day during a celebration at the Erma Ora Byrd Center in Fairfield Sunday afternoon during an event hosted by the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

An analysis of 23,600 childhood cancer survivors in the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS), funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that the rate of severe health problems occurring five or more years after diagnosis has declined over time.

Due to advances in curative therapy, supportive care, screening, and early detection, the rate of serious late effects 15 years after diagnosis of a childhood cancer was lower in the 1980s than it was in the 1970s, and it dropped yet again in the 1990s. Many survivors treated in more recent decades are living healthier lives because of those efforts. The median age of the survivors was 28 years.

“We have not identified any age or time since diagnosis when survivors no longer need to be concerned about their risk of treatment-related late health effects, as they seem to persist throughout their lifetime”, he said. “And sometimes it’s nice to just come back to an event like this and talk to other people that have walked that journey and be able to recharge your batteries a little bit and say I’m not just a cancer victim, but I am a cancer survivor”. In this group, serious complications fell to 5 percent of survivors in the 1990s, from a high of 13 percent in the 1970s. “In a general sense, we expect that fewer childhood cancer survivors will have to deal with these serious chronic conditions, but that risk has not been eliminated”.

There were no reductions in long-term side effects among survivors of neuroblastoma, acute myeloid leukemia, soft-tissue sarcoma and osteoscarcoma.

The researchers plan to delve deeper into specific health conditions, beyond the broad categories captured in this analysis.

At 52 years old, Blevins said he leaned on his friend and fellow cancer survivor, Steve Hentzen.