Capello warns Allegri to be careful of Isco in Champions League final

Although Ronaldo struck the winning penalty in last year’s Champions League final against Atletico Madrid and also netted in the 2014 final triumph over the same opponents, the Portugal forward was unable to impose himself in either match and endured heavy criticism for his spluttering displays.

Zinedine Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for life, club President Florentino Perez said on Saturday, after the Frenchman became the first manager to win the Champions League two years in a row with a dominant 4-1 win over Juventus. “He believed in us, and in the second half we showed that we were better”.

The Real coach said: ‘What’s important is that he was with us.

Madrid ran out 4-1 winners in the final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium but endured a tough first half with Juventus dominating the play until Croatian Modric took control of the game.

He netted either side of the break to ensure Real Madrid successfully defend the Champions League title.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.

Ronaldo, 32, earlier became the only player alongside Alfredo Di Stefano to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals.

And after leading his side to their record-breaking 12th European trophy, Ronaldo is now the favourite to be named the world’s best player again this season.

I’m very happy, it has been an unbelievable season. We won Serie A and the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final.

‘The most important [thing] is that I again had an incredible season, me and my team-mates have done the double.

Last season the players received mush less, about £700,000, for their efforts.

‘Then we have Confederations Cup [in Russia].

“I love football. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad”.

His second in Cardiff, to make it 3-1 in the 64th minute, put the result beyond Juventus and made him top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 12 goals – one more than Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. But I still have finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy’. “In the second half their class, their strength, their ability to win these challenges was seen and they deservedly won”, he said.