Carreno Busta needs 7 MPs; Nadal, Djokovic to 11th Paris QF

Djokovic was scheduled last on Court Philippe Chatrier, against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, while the fifth-seeded Muguruza faced No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Nadal’s match.

Carreno Busta will be playing in his first Slam quarter-final after needing seven match points to clinch the 4hr 17min match on Court One.

Carreno Busta will face nine-time champion Rafael Nadal in his first-ever grand slam quarterfinal.

It took more than 4 hours, packed with such intensity that Carreno Busta cried afterward, he explained, “to release the pressure I was feeling within”. “I can win matches and I can find ways, but it’s not sort of the surface that comes the most naturally to me”.

Meanwhile, Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarter-final by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. “I had a lot of times where I’m controlling the point, short forehands where I wasn’t very efficient, just letting him stick around in those moments, and then he started to believe a lot, and he was the better player there towards the end”. Nadal said. “The rest of the things (don’t) matter”.

Nishikori recovered to beat Hyeon Chung 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4; Monfils was leading 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-3 against Richard Gasquet when his countryman retired after getting treatment on his right thigh. It’s a rematch of their semifinal past year, when Djokovic defeated Thiem in straight sets. On the first, Raonic wrong-footed Carreno Busta with a forehand victor. Carreno Busta is able to play loose tennis given the lack of expectations, and that’s allowed him to play better than expected heading into this tournament. And on the third, he dropped a forehand into the net.

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won 6-4, 7-5 against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1. Once again, he had trouble.

The Canadian will turn his attention to Wimbledon, where he reached the final past year, eventually losing to Andy Murray.

On his fourth match point, Carreno Busta sent a backhand wide. Raonic had a 12-2 edge in winners and recorded five aces over the 28-minute contest.

Nice run for Carreno Busta, but Nadal isn’t losing here. Finally, on No. 7, he converted.

“I’ll take it when I can have it”, Raonic said.

Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday, is not only chasing a record 10th title at Roland Garros, but also his 15th major championship overall, which would move him within three of Federer’s career record. The most recent was in the 2016 Rio Open, a match Nadal won in 17 games.

“I watched a bit of his match today, he’s playing well”, Raonic said.

“Obviously it’s the best memory I’ve had on court, I played some good tennis there a year ago, and I’m going to try to get on the grass after a few days off right away, and get there early and prepare”, Raonic said of the July 3-16 tournament.