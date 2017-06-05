Castlegar B.C. woman killed in London attacks

Three Australians are now believed to have been caught up in the London Bridge terrorism attack, Julie Bishop has said.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. British authorities have classified the incidents as terrorist attacks.

The closures are likely to cause massive travel disruption in central London as the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the attack, which killed seven people.

The attack left almost 50 people injured, and authorities say some of those injuries were “life threatening”, suggesting that the death toll could rise.

“We have established that the van used during the attack, a white Renault van – was recently hired by one of the attackers”, he said.

Last night in London my baby brother lost the love of his life on the London bridge. The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

Claudia Wigger of Dover said she had just been in the area of the attack hours before it happened. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

According to neighbours, the dead attacker lived there for about three years and was married with two children. She called for global agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off-duty, first on the scene” who “ran towards the danger”.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

Rowley said police were confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there was “clearly more to do” in the investigation.

In a statement, Number 10 said the minute’s silence would take place at 11 a.m on Tuesday. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said “the remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values”.

Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

“The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts”, he said.

“I saw a young girl being stabbed in the chest”, he told LBC radio, recalling how the three “went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people”. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

“The longer you wait and deliberate. the chances of your survivability really diminish notably”, he said.

Family members said Christine Archibald, 30, from British Columbia was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in the bustling produce market nearby.

The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction. Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out and saw “a guy who is throwing a table at somebody, and it’s very unclear about what is happening”.