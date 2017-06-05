Castlegar woman killed in London terrorist attack

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Sunday for an attack by knife-wielding men who mowed down and stabbed revellers in London, killing seven people before being shot dead in a barrage of police gunfire.

Islamist militants have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

May said the attack was driven by the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” behind last week’s Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police.

England’s health authority said on Sunday afternoon that 36 of those injured remained in hospital, of whom 21 were in a critical condition.

Rowley says the injured civilian’s injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation. Rowley says they had “already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately”.

Among those stabbed was a London Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face.

May, who served as Britain’s interior minister from 2010 to 2016, said there was too much tolerance of extremism in Britain. “He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “heartbroken” that a Canadian was among those killed.

“Two weeks ago the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber and now London has been struck once more”.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester.

“One of the things we can do is show that we aren’t going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties and our human rights”, Khan said.

One eyewitness said the attackers screamed “this is for Allah” as they stabbed people. “When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said. He started running towards me, and then he decided not to.