Cavaliers bring back sleeved black jerseys from ’16 Finals

It was Cleveland 14, Golden State 13 after just the first 4:13 of the first quarter.

Translation: Do anything and everything possible to stop Kevin Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching. Yeah, because they have so much star power and so much offensive firepower.

James hit 8 of 12 shots and had 18 points in the first half as the Cavaliers, down 50-38 at one point, hung within 67-64 at the break. “They’re just going to muck the game up and be physical”.

Durant’s addition to the Warriors have made them virtually un-guardable, but what many may have overlooked was his value defensively. General Manager Bob Myers spoke Saturday about Kerr’s team-first approach. Kerr maintained control of the team, setting game plans and running practices.

“Steve’s a fighter and for him to be out there when he has a built-in excuse not to because of the incredible pain he’s under, it’s fantastic”, Klay Thompson said after the game.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Cleveland for two games, with Game 3 Wednesday.

The Warriors lead the Finals 1-0 against the Cavaliers.

Durant was able to get into the lane and throw down dunks easily, while Curry had plenty of wide open three point shots.

“It doesn’t matter”, Kerr said. The decision we make during the game are always collaborative.

And Curry – who finished with his first career postseason triple-double – seemed so confident in his team that he was able to zone out a little mid-game.

Not that they’re discussing it. Cleveland simply can’t keep up with the extreme pace that is being pushed on offense by the red-hot combo of Curry and Durant, and that relentless attack is only getting more hard to manage as Thompson starts to show signs of his best. The margin could have been worse as well, had Klay Thompson not thrown up bricks all game long.

Cleveland was efficient offensively but couldn’t keep up with the Warriors for the second straight game.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

The reporter said Green had avoided going over line in terms of his emotions.

“I don’t get caught up in what I’ve done over the years”, James said. He was getting to the rim and converting, even through contact. “You just can’t forecast that”.

The last time LeBron James went through an entire National Basketball Association playoff series without winning a road game, he was playing for the Cleveland. On Sunday, King James will try to make it 30.

“We’ve been in this position before”, said Thompson.

“Yeah”, Kerr said. “They’re not easily distracted”. I can take those. After opening the first quarter on a roll, they found themselves down 10 with five minutes still to go in the first quarter, but closed it to six to end the period. Those are like pick sixes.