Cavaliers likely to get physical in effort to keep Durant in check

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning game two Sunday before the series shifts to Cleveland for two games next week.

That’s been quite evident through two games. But we won’t dirty up the game.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth.

That basket pushed the Warriors lead to 10 as Curry let out a scream and the crowd went into a frenzy.

“Just getting a chance to see how they play, the style of play, how fast they play, you can’t really simulate that in practices”, Lue said. Going into game two we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end. “But we got to do a better job putting the ball in the basket”. There’s no way the Cavs can steal a game in Oakland without an engaged Kyrie Irving. “So we know the gravity he pulls when he’s out there, and his movement off of the ball is one of the main reasons why we’re a good team“.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. “We leave everything on the floor”. It’s rare when a high-volume scorer must also guard the other team’s best player.

If the Cavaliers truly believe that if they execute they will win, than they should walk into Game 2 with a lot of confidence.

Unless the incomparable LeBron James can somehow summon up an absolutely unworldly, super-human performance in the next few days, the Golden State Warriors will soon take home their second National Basketball Association championship in three years.

“There’s an old saying, ‘You don’t miss the water ’til the well runs dry, ‘” the 80-year-old Attles said after receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

That seemed like a bad omen for the Cavaliers, and things got worse once the second half got underway.

Curry, in fact, says the Warriors don’t have to change a thing as the series moves forward. This was precisely the pitch Golden State’s contingent made to Durant when the team met with him in free agency last July in the Hamptons. “We had 20 turnovers, and there’s no way you’re going to win a ball game having 20 turnovers against this team on the road”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

Durant is making his first Finals appearance since losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, and he certainly looked right at home in his return trip with 38 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and zero turnovers in the win. But James (eight), Love (six) and Irving (six) combined for 20 of Cleveland’s final 26 points of the half, narrowing the gap to three by the intermission.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have gotten key contributions from their four All-Stars: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as from players like Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia at times to set an National Basketball Association record with 14 straight postseason wins.

So the Warriors both won comfortably and played badly… that doesn’t bode well for Cleveland.

“Yes”, Brown said with a smile, when asked if that was weird to think about. “No, it’s not over”. And though they didn’t come close to matching last year’s regular-season success, this ballclub has yet to taste defeat in this year’s postseason.

Starting center Tristan Thompson managed just four rebounds in 22 minutes while Kyle Korver missed all three of his 3-point attempts and was scoreless off the bench in 23 minutes. “We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us and we’ve got to seize it”.