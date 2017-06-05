Cavaliers need to protect rim

Kerr, battling pain issues and complications from back surgery that knocked him out in the first round, was back on the Warriors bench with the intention of coaching the remainder of the series.

With the series heading to Cleveland for two games, the Cavs must hope they can improve again and level the series on home turf.But based on the evidence so far, the Warriors may be simply too good to beat. “I thought Klay, he guards so many people out there and he has such a responsibility with Kyrie and switching onto LeBron, and I thought he was fantastic”.

The Cavaliers did what they promised the past couple of days: They were more engaged, more physical, they forced turnovers and put in a lot more energy on the defensive end. “I’m sure we’ll have a lot of action”. “We have to continue that if we want to win the series“.

The Warriors are an National Basketball Association record 13-0 in this year’s playoffs, and their undefeated record will not be broken on Sunday unless Cleveland takes better care of the ball, James said. “We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well, also”.

LeBron James declined to take the podium after Sunday night’s loss and opted to talk to reporters in the locker room.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game.

Even casual observers of the Warriors has seen this script many times before.

“We won’t dirty up the game”.

Thompson insisted he didn’t need to change much regarding his approach, and his teammates and coaches consistently expressed little concern, pointing to his general contributions to the team’s ideal postseason. Curry recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Kevin Durant lit up the Cavaliers for 38 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 0 turnovers. “We’re reminding him of that”.

Durant declined to comment on the winning streak, saying he was not going to take a step back until the team claims the Larry O’Brien trophy for its second time in three years.

We don’t need a podium to find that entertaining. “He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”.

His third quarter alone in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, when he scored eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, accounted for more points than he has scored in 10 games in the 2017 postseason.

Thompson’s lack of production has been particularly glaring, considering how big a role he played the past two seasons – averaging a double-double in each of the previous two Finals. Here are five necessary components of a Cavaliers game two victory. I’m not about getting numbers. Kevin Love had a strong game with 27 points and seven boards in 30 minutes.

Kevin Love, who did the dirty work in Game 1 with 21 rebounds to go with 15 points, delicately said some players had a case of stage fright.

“At that point I was a little bit more composed than earlier in that possession”, Curry said.

He started the year in Dallas, got traded to and waived by Philadelphia, and signed with Cleveland because the Cavs knew they needed – and wanted – another tough guy who could clog the lane and had playoff experience. “They’re going to make adjustments”, Brown said.