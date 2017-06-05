Cavaliers to bring back sleeved black jerseys from ’16 Finals

The Warriors lead the NBA Finals 1-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James tied former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with the eighth triple-double of his Finals career.

“There were certain points where they were getting hands on balls, deflections, and being first to the 50-50 balls”.

“He’s a great player”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

After the game, Green said Kerr’s return was a positive for the team but added that he coached them so well through 82 regular season games that they could implement his plans without his physical presence. Once again, the team has cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers, albeit with a little more fight this time. Thompson did not score, and just recorded 4 rebounds, while Smith scored just 3 points in 28 minutes.

“Turning the ball over, that’s one thing we did in Game One that we’re going to be very conscious about going into Game Two, especially on their home floor”, he said. “If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an National Basketball Association championship, I can do that every year”.

Having two of the best players in the game affords a team quite a few luxuries, not least of which is the ability to play a superstar at all times. “So you take your hat off to him”.

“I don’t think we attacked it (pick-and-rolls) as well as we did previous year, which is something we may have to make some adjustments with”, Cavaliers assistant coach Larry Drew said.

Those same Spurs got blown out 126-99 to begin this year’s series against the Houston Rockets.

“We have to just do a better job of being direct with what we want to do”, Lue said. “I’m sure we’ll have a lot of action”. However, in lieu of a grand showdown, we got a (possibly invented) celebrity feud: It appeared that Rihanna heckled Warriors player Kevin Durant while he was shooting a free throw, and the internet, of course, absolutely lost it.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play.

Cleveland’s offense was stymied by an active Warriors defense.

Or more accurately, perhaps, 80% wanted the Warriors to lose.

Cleveland led early, but Golden State recovered and led by as many as 10 halfway through the opening period.

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green. He’s been in the Finals every year since then, and I’ve played a lot of games since then.

“Now to say that you’re going to get that many open lanes, you can’t forecast that”.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

“Playing against the Warriors, you can’t just play hard”. He is making his seventh straight National Basketball Association finals appearance while Durant is making just his second appearance in the championship series.

James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good.