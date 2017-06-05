Cavaliers to Warriors: We’re going to turn up the physicality

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

The Cavaliers’ big three scorers in James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were outscored 97-75 by the Warriors’ big three in Curry, Durant and Thompson.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got”, Curry said of Kerr.

This one felt very similar to Game 1, in that the Cavaliers managed to keep it competitive for much of the game.

“If we take care of what we have to take care of, it doesn’t matter if they’re the ’96 Bulls“, Smith said Saturday, per Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve got to be better as far as not relaxing, not falling asleep, the 50/50 balls, we got to get to those”.

Durant was utterly dominant 11 months after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors, while Curry found a groove once he removed the black sleeve from his shooting arm protecting his tender right elbow. He attended the pregame news conference Sunday and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching, though said they knew in recent days that he was improving. “It has nothing to do with wins and losses though”, he said.

The combination of Curry and Durant has been the difference in this series, with the combined might of two of the NBA’s top five players trumping the usual dominance of James, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in 39 minutes. “Most of the time, it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”. General manager Bob Myers was willing to allow his coach to come back on his own terms, even if it meant returning deep into the Finals. Asked what he needed after the game, he replied simply: “some food. and some wine”.

Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship. James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever. Steph made a great move, got by him.

In the words of the late, great Moses Malone, Golden State went “Fo’, fo’, fo'” through the first three rounds of the playoffs, notching three straight four-game sweeps, including one against a game but outmanned Utah Jazz squad.

“If we’re attacking the rim and our teammate misses, I can still attack the glass. He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. From LeBron James on down, no one was flawless.

Thompson’s lack of production has been particularly glaring, considering how big a role he played the past two seasons – averaging a double-double in each of the previous two Finals. “I had two charges, that’s aggression. The turnovers kind of got underneath my skin a little bit, and I was kind of letting it affect my mannerisms too much”.

“It’s what everyone wants to see”, said Klay Thompson after the game.

The Warriors kicked off the first quarter with a made-three from Draymond Green, which I don’t think anyone was really expecting, considering Kerr’s return.

“We get a chance to go home now to our crowd where we play well”.

COACH KERR: Oh, we have got a plan in Cleveland, we’re going to shut him down. While the Warriors’ ball movement and spacing make the game look simple for their stars, Cleveland relies on its stars’ individual wizardry to make the magic happen.