Cavaliers try to adjust after Game 1 defeat

Jones go over Golden State’s 132-113 win over Cleveland.

Curry shaking off an uncharacteristically bad first half to finish with his first playoff triple double: 32 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds.

This one felt very similar to Game 1, in that the Cavaliers managed to keep it competitive for much of the game. Go back and look at the tape and Draymond Green was on him.

“It gives us a lot of confidence“, Love said. Love’s lunging contest contributed to a crucial bricked three-pointer. And we’re a full group when he’s out here. Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason to keep alive a chance of becoming the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs. “We turned the ball over too much in the first half”. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better. The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Tyronn Lue has a new No. 1 priority for LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Stop the ball.

If the Thompson we’ve come to know shows up, the one who can get as hot as anyone in an instant, it’s tough to imagine the Cavs countering. Maybe get a little teary-eyed. I talk to them.

Kerr and interim Coach Mike Brown had stressed to the Warriors the importance of careful ballhandling. He ran circles around James during one masterfully skillful sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup over the star’s outstretched arm during a signature moment in another rout. He closes out on a Love 3 that he misses and gets switched on to James as he comes up short on a long 3 attempt. Durant scored from every corner of the court.

(If needed) – Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

The Cavaliers can not play with the Warriors for 48 minutes without help from Williams and Korver.

Curry dashed across the floor, retrieved the ball, apologized, passed it to an assistant coach and continued running in a circle, back to the right wing, beyond the three-point line.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks. Aside from the Big 3 of James, Irving and Kevin Love, Cleveland shot 3-15 from deep, with Kyle Korver, Richard Jefferson and Deron Williams all shooting blanks.

Talk of the Warriors’ possibilities only heightened in ESPN’s circle of influence (which is shrinking along with its job force but still sizable) after the Warriors blasted the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night, storming to a 113-91 victory in Game 1 of the Finals with almost total dominance of the paint, the arc and all the real estate in between.

It didn’t matter in the end.

If you’re in the Cavs’ shoes and you’re game-planning, what’s the big adjustment you’re making for Game 2?

Golden State warriors head coach Steve Kerr will coach in Game 2.

This is only the fifth Finals game – and the first since 1967 – where both teams had at least 64 points at the half. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws matched a playoff record for made shots from the stripe in one period shared with Sarunas Marciulionis, done on April 28, 1992, at Seattle. With 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history with eight and continues to play at an extremely high level, a level that he’s never reached in an already-stellar career. That led to his decision to only play Thompson 22 minutes.

James enters Game 2 against Golden State having been part of 58 road playoff wins.