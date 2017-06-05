Cavaliers vow more aggressive play

Forward Kevin Durant led for the Warriors in the 132-113 game-two victory with 33 points and 13 rebounds at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Golden State has won the first two games of the series by a combined 41 points. Golden State Warriors forward David West (3) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Since joining the Warriors last summer, though, it’s 3-1, the teams splitting two games in the regular season and the Warriors winning Games 1 and 2 of The Finals. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has set his players a task – stop Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him.

“Take away those easy baskets and them having 20 more shots than we did, it’s a different ball game”, Lue said.

Starting center Tristan Thompson managed just four rebounds in 22 minutes while Kyle Korver missed all three of his 3-point attempts and was scoreless off the bench in 23 minutes. But man, did the Cavs get their butts handed to them in Game 1.

“This is going to be a boxing match”, he said.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 2 from 10am (AEST). Last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings, that kind of stuff. Now that certain guys have gotten a taste of it, I think you’ll see a lot better showing in game two.

With Curry also making a triple-double, it was only the second time in play-off history that opposing players have achieved the feat in the same game – the first coming in 1970 by New York Knicks’ Walt Frazier and Milwaukee Buck’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “The last few days have been hard”. They want to get physical, contest shots, somehow find a way to get Golden State out of its groove.

“I’m just seeing a lot of bodies”, Irving said.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Sunday, June 4: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

The Cavaliers kept the game close, even though the Warriors initially pushed the lead to 12 points with a 10-1 run in the second. The quarter ended with Golden State leading 102-88. The Cavs’ 30 fast break points were their second highest total of the season. But this airball was as defining a moment as anything else that’s happened in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

“Offensively, that’s what the world sees but what I see is defensively, he’s changing the game”. “But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level”.

Go forensic on the stats, the lineups, the rotations, the play calls if you like, it’s going to come down to the same endpoint.

“Playing against the Warriors, you can’t just play hard”. Join the King James Gospel team! James continued to play magnificently, completing a triple-double with one period left in the game.